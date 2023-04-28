Veterans’ group expresses relief but remains on guard over Salem VA Medical Center proposal

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One year after a veterans group raised the alarm about a proposal to replace the Salem VA Medical Center, members say they are relieved the plan hasn’t moved forward.

But leaders of the group say they remain on guard.

One year to the day, members of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia were back outside Medical Center grounds in Salem.

“Honestly, during these pandemic times, we don’t need to be trying to shut down any hospital, we need every working and functioning hospital that we have,” said Deborah Saunders, Commander of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia.

They were joined by supporters who say the medical needs of the nation’s veterans must remain a top priority.

Freeda Cathcart is President of the GFWC Star Woman’s Club.

“We need to make sure that the people that took care of us and protected our Democracy are taken care of,” she said.

The national plan to reorganize VA hospitals across the country included recommendations for western Virginia.

The proposal called for replacing the Salem VA Medical Center with a smaller facility in Roanoke.

Since then, members of the United Black Veterans Society say they were relieved to learn a Congressional committee was never formed to review the recommendations, and major changes aren’t moving forward at this time.

But they say they aren’t letting down their guard. “Pay attention. Stay awake. Get engaged. Be involved,” Saunders said. “Don’t be led amok, astray, bamboozled, hoodwinked, misunderstood or confused. Keep up, because this is serious.”

A check with the office of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) Friday afternoon confirmed the status of the reorganization proposal.

We were told the report drew significant opposition in Congress. No committee was formed to review the recommendations. And this particular reorganization proposal is effectively dead.

