Virginia gets $137.3M from tobacco settlement

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia has received a payment of $137.3 million from the major tobacco companies, including Philip Morris USA Inc, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane, and ITG Brands LLC, as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, according to Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The agreement was finalized in 1998, according to Miyares, and resolved Virginia’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

Virginia has received $3.2 billion in payments from the Master Settlement Agreement.

Under the settlement terms, Virginia and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses, said Miyares. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains public health protections for Virginians, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand-name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

“The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was a landmark agreement that continues to shape the tobacco industry and protect Virginia consumers 25 years later. I’m proud of my office’s role in safeguarding Virginia consumers and ensuring the settlement is upheld,” said Miyares.

