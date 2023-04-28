West Main Street open to two-way-traffic, businesses seeking community support

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of West Main Street sat quiet for around 5 months to allow for construction on a waterline project.

Now, the street is back open and traffic flows in both directions.

Even with the changes, business owners say they are still struggling.

“the people in this community have got to get behind the people in the town and support what we want,” Owner of Amazing Grace Boutique and Cafe Regina Dean said. “If there’s a business here, support that business.”

She’s hopeful people will start to return to downtown shops.

“I love my community,” she said. “I was born and raised here. I want to see more things here. I love people. I just want people to support us, not just me. There’s other businesses that are here on Main Street. We’ve got new ones coming in, support us. We need the community, the community needs us.”

To help encourage more visitation downtown, Pulaski on Main is organizing the annual Music and Merchants Festival with an added celebration this year.

“We’re gonna basically be having the same festival that we’ve had the past couple of years but this time, it’s going to be special because it’ll be a celebration of the reopening of Main Street,” Program Assistant for Pulaski on Main Dylan Armes said.

He says the downtown businesses are vital to community.

“We’ve worked really hard with the town to really improve Main Street and we’re continuing to improve it by just having it open and now with the two lanes, it’s awesome to see how the town’s really developing,” he said.

Both Dean and Armes say with more and more businesses on the way to downtown Pulaski, there’s excitement surrounding this area.

“I’ve come to the point change is good,” Dean said. “Sometimes change is really good. Don’t knock it until you try it. Let’s give it a try.”

