CommUnity Event spreads awareness about Child Abuse Prevention

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and multiple organizations came together hoping to reach families here at home.

With dancing, face-painting, and games – officials are hoping to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.

“Just remembering a good day with their families. With people from the police department, other members from the community and just taking some knowledge from the resources that are available,” said Children’s Trust CASA Director Sammi Rader.

A CommUnity Celebration was organized by Children’s Trust and the local church Kingdom Harvest Church International. Families were able to connect with local resources and first responders.

“This is a trusted environment where our kids can come up to us and talk to us,” said Roanoke City’s Sheriff Antonio Hash, “This is where we get them right here in this environment.”

Hash says it’s important for kids to see them in other scenarios than just responding to crimes.

“So, when they’re dealing with these types of things or abusive things, they can always walk up to us and say hey officer, hey sheriff can I tell you something,” explained Hash. “So, that way we can get our kids some help.”

For community member Karina Villareal, the event was meaningful, especially as a Latina.

“Growing up personally we were afraid of the law it’s like we saw them and ran the other way,” added Villareal. “So, them doing this it’s like no, we’re here to protect you. We’re here to help you. So, it’s wonderful to have that.”

Children’s Trust Prevention Specialist Janette Craghead says to be aware of when your child doesn’t want to be home alone with certain adults or isolate themselves.

“Just be aware of who’s around your children and watch their behaviors. Just pay attention and talk to your kids on a regular basis,” explained Craghead.

