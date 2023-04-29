Dogwood Festival honors local firefighters after summer fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Vinton, people got outside to enjoy the nice weather at the Dogwood Festival.

Organizers were happy to see families out and about since early Saturday morning.

This year there are 11 entertainment groups including a magician and a juggler.

The town also hosted a parade where they honored the local fire department.

Officials are thankful for the first responders who helped in a fire last summer at a music shop.

“Because of their dedication on July 2022. When their diligence, yes we lost two buildings but they saved our downtown from burning,” Dogwood Festival Publicity Chairwoman Mary Beth Layman. “So, we really appreciate them.”

The 68th annual festival had more than 50 crafts and business vendors.

