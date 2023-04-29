Local 2023 NFL Draft tracker

Birthdays
Three players from area programs heard their names called in Kansas City.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDBJ) - Numerous players from local college football programs heard their names called Saturday on the third day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner with the 17th pick of the fourth round. Conner ranks 10th all-time in Hokies history with 311 career tackles and was a two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention at Tech.

The Green Bay Packers selected Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks with the 24th pick of the fifth round. He set the Cavaliers’ single-season record with 1,203 receiving yards in 2021, and he’s 12th on Virginia’s all-time leaderboard. Wicks earned All-ACC first-team honors in that ‘21 season when he led the conference in yards per reception.

The New England Patriots selected Liberty wide receiver Demario Douglas with the 33rd pick of the sixth round. Douglas tallied 172 career receptions for 2,193 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career with the Flames. He also finished his career with a program-record 54 career punt returns, including a pair of punt returns for a touchdown.

