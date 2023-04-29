Man arrested for overnight killing in Martinsville

Video courtesy BTW21

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody for the killing of another person in Martinsville.

23-year-old TreQuon Davis faces charges including manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. A mugshot has not yet been made available.

Martinsville Police received the call about a shooting just after midnight the morning of April 29 near the 50 block of West Church Street. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Jason Vaughn at 276-403-5247 or Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 276-632-7463.

