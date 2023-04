BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WDBJ) - In game two of the President’s Cup Series, the Rail Yard Dawgs are shut out by the Birmingham Bulls (2-0).

The best of five series is tied at one a piece. Game three will be played in the Star City at the Berglund Center on Monday at 7 p.m.

Neither team has won a President’s Cup Championship before.

