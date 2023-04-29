Birthdays
Roanoke Police Department in search of missing elderly woman

Shirley Powers
Shirley Powers(Credit: Roanoke City Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman with dementia and other medical issues, according to police.

Shirley Powers, 75, was last seen on April 21st near 4th Street SE. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with knowledge of Power’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. More information can be found on the Roanoke Police Department Facebook page.

