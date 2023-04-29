Roanoke Police Department in search of missing elderly woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly woman with dementia and other medical issues, according to police.

Shirley Powers, 75, was last seen on April 21st near 4th Street SE. Police say she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with knowledge of Power’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. More information can be found on the Roanoke Police Department Facebook page.

