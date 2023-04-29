Soak in Saturday’s dry weather; Alert Day active Sunday
A few strong storms are possible Sunday with additional rain causing high water issues
- Saturday looking warm and dry
- Rain chances build in overnight
- Another Weather Alert Day for heavy rain and isolated storms Sunday
SATURDAY
Skies turn partly cloudy Saturday with highs soaring in the 70s.
Even with the dry day, the ground will still be “squishy” from the rain we received on Friday. Get any outdoor plans in on Saturday before another soaker heads in by Sunday.
Rain chances build in overnight past 9PM. Tracking widespread activity by early Sunday morning. A few storms may be heard as you’re waking up tomorrow morning.
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY
Another round of widespread rain arrives Sunday, primarily lasting through the first half of the day. Plan for a widespread soaking through at least the early afternoon before the rain becomes scattered. A few rumbles of thunder can be heard as early as tomorrow morning and during the afternoon hours.
RAINFALL TOTALS: Most will be at or below .50″ Isolated higher amounts near 1.00″ are possible.
Even though rainfall totals will not be impressive, due to the high amounts of rain we saw on Friday another Weather Alert Day is issued Sunday thanks to the concern for flooding. Any additional rain will have a hard time soaking into the ground.
The National Weather Service has issued two river Flood Warnings. The Roanoke River at Randolph and the Roanoke River at Brookneal are under this warning. If water flows out of its banks do NOT drive through flooded roadways. Recreation on the water could be dangerous as well.
NEXT WEEK
We start the week drier and breezy along with much cooler than average temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 60s Monday through Thursday. Looks like most of next week will be dry!
