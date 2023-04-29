Soak in Saturday’s dry weather; Alert Day active Sunday

Saturday looking warm and dry

Rain chances build in overnight

Another Weather Alert Day for heavy rain and isolated storms Sunday

SATURDAY

Skies turn partly cloudy Saturday with highs soaring in the 70s.

Today is the day to get outside! (WDBJ7)

Even with the dry day, the ground will still be “squishy” from the rain we received on Friday. Get any outdoor plans in on Saturday before another soaker heads in by Sunday.

Rain chances build in overnight past 9PM. Tracking widespread activity by early Sunday morning. A few storms may be heard as you’re waking up tomorrow morning.

Rain returns overnight and into Sunday morning. A few storms are possible. (WDBJ7)

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY

Sunday is a Weather Alert Day. Have a way to get updates on the forecast this day. (WDBJ7)

Another round of widespread rain arrives Sunday, primarily lasting through the first half of the day. Plan for a widespread soaking through at least the early afternoon before the rain becomes scattered. A few rumbles of thunder can be heard as early as tomorrow morning and during the afternoon hours.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Most will be at or below .50″ Isolated higher amounts near 1.00″ are possible.

Even though rainfall totals will not be impressive, due to the high amounts of rain we saw on Friday another Weather Alert Day is issued Sunday thanks to the concern for flooding. Any additional rain will have a hard time soaking into the ground.

Sunday is a Weather Alert Day due to more flooding concerns. (WDBJ7)

The National Weather Service has issued two river Flood Warnings. The Roanoke River at Randolph and the Roanoke River at Brookneal are under this warning. If water flows out of its banks do NOT drive through flooded roadways. Recreation on the water could be dangerous as well.

Flood Warnings are issued for the Roanoke River at Randolph and Brookneal. (WDBJ7)

The Roanoke River at Brookneal and Randolph may hit minor flooding stage later Saturday and into Sunday. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

We start the week drier and breezy along with much cooler than average temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 60s Monday through Thursday. Looks like most of next week will be dry!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.