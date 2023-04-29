Vinton businesses ready for 68th annual Dogwood Festival

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost seven decades, the Vinton Dogwood Festival has been a special tradition for residents and visitors.

“This is the 68th Dogwood Festival and certainly it’s a tradition here in Vinton but it’s also a tradition for the valleys,” said Mary Beth Layman, publicity chairperson for the Vinton Dogwood Festival Committee.

It’s a weekend that’s always circled on Vinton businesses calendars.

“Everyone mentions it at the beginning of the year, they start talking about the Dogwood Festival. I’ve lived in the Roanoke area since 2012 and it’s probably the most popular festival all year round,” said Keriann Campbell, a server/shift leader at Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro in Vinton.

The businesses inside the venue enjoy what the Dogwood Festival is all about.

“Oh, anything we do in Vinton is really good. We love the people here, we have a good time, which is important,” said Mark Harrell, pop master at Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn Company.

But it’s also a special time for the businesses that are in Vinton year-round, including those that were impacted by the major fire in July 2022.

“We didn’t have no fire damage, no water damage. The structure of the building is what’s the reason we had to move. It took from July to October to move into here, so that was a big downhill. It helps a lot, It really does. Some people are still saying they didn’t know we moved up here, you know, or we even have so many new people come in, because I feel like the dogwood just keeps growing and growing every year and it brings in all kinds of new people. So it’s great.”

The tradition continues in full force on Saturday with the parade, more than 100 craft vendors, music and more. A special part of the festival each year includes the crowning of the Dogwood Queen. The crowning leads to a scholarship and there are also a couple more scholarship opportunities this year for William Byrd High School students.

“Some of the money that we get, we get to put back into William Byrd High School. And that goes to fund the Dogwood Queen and also we have a new scholarship this year that was able to award two students a scholarship for helping us with our new website,” said Chasity Barbour, community programs director for the Town of Vinton.

