Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Willie Nelson will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend by rocking out.

The country music legend is turning 90 on Saturday.

In honor of the big day, he and some of his famous friends will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday nights.

That list includes Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and The Chicks -- just to name a few.

And yes, Nelson is also expected to hit the stage on both nights.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Persinger mugshot
Man arrested, accused of setting up inappropriate time with child
Shirley Powers has been reported missing by Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke senior found safe
Rail Yard Dawgs' Stephen Alvo
Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Alvo suspended for one game
Skies turn partly cloudy Saturday ahead of another late-weekend soaking.
Drying out Saturday ahead of another late-weekend soaker
Katy Llywellyn Burn Survivor.jpg
NRV burn survivor shares message of self-love, acceptance

Latest News

CommUnity Celebration in Roanoke
CommUnity Event spreads awareness about Child Abuse Prevention
Dogwood Festival
Dogwood Festival honors local firefighters after summer fire
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
Sunday is a Weather Alert Day. Have a way to get updates on the forecast this day.
Alert Day Sunday: Widespread, AM rain; Isolated PM severe storms possible