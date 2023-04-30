Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Victim, suspect identified following shooting in Martinsville
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
David Persinger mugshot
Man arrested, accused of setting up inappropriate time with child
Katy Llywellyn Burn Survivor.jpg
NRV burn survivor shares message of self-love, acceptance
Shirley Powers has been reported missing by Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke senior found safe

Latest News

President Biden addresses the unjust detention of Americans abroad.
Biden calls for the release of wrongfully detained in Russia
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect, reward offered
Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn.
4 shot after fight during illegal street racing in Seattle
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city