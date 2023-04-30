Alert Day Sunday: Widespread AM rain, isolated severe PM storms possible
Cool air linger for the start of the week
- Rain continues this morning
- Heavy rain and a few isolated storms possible early Sunday afternoon
- Cooler start to the week with a few showers
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY
Widespread rain continues this morning. A front could bring a few strong storms by midday into the early afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed many hometowns east of the Blue Ridge under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. An isolated severe storms is possible as the cold front passes through Sunday afternoon.
The main concerns are damaging wind gust and hail, but an isolated tornado cant be ruled out.
RAINFALL TOTALS: Most will see 0.25″-0.75″. Isolated higher amounts around 1″ or more are possible.
NEXT WEEK
An upper level low will linger North of the region for the start of the week. This will keep us cool and windy along with some scattered showers possible. Highs will only reach the 50s and low 60s Monday through Wednesday.
