Alert Day Sunday: Widespread AM rain; isolated severe PM storms possible

Rain continues this morning

Heavy rain and a few isolated storms possible early Sunday afternoon

Cooler start to the week with a few showers

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY

SPC Outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Widespread rain continues this morning. A front could bring a few strong storms by midday into the early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed many hometowns east of the Blue Ridge under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. An isolated severe storms is possible as the cold front passes through Sunday afternoon.

Rain continues this morning with a few storms possible by midday. (WDBJ Weather)

The main concerns are damaging wind gust and hail, but an isolated tornado cant be ruled out.

RAINFALL TOTALS: Most will see 0.25″-0.75″. Isolated higher amounts around 1″ or more are possible.

NEXT WEEK

An upper level low will linger North of the region for the start of the week. This will keep us cool and windy along with some scattered showers possible. Highs will only reach the 50s and low 60s Monday through Wednesday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.