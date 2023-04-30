Birthdays
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals

BU warns students of potential threat to personal cybersecurity
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University reports the school’s computer systems have been shut down for an unknown period of time, a decision made by campus leadership following what they report as a “cybersecurity attack” eary Sunday morning. The university has taken steps in response, including postponing final exams and assignments. A Bluefield University official wants to stress that while they are working to fix the issue, no one should log in to any Bluefield University account, including email.

“Right now, don’t get on any of our systems at the moment. Access through logging in might open up... your personal devices and your own systems up for invasion, so we want to make sure everybody’s off the system now and for the moment just hang tight while we work with professionals to assess the situation and are able to move forward from there,” says Cline.

Cline adds, the breach originated in the university’s email system. There is no timeframe yet for when the issue will be fixed and final assignments can be taken, but Bluefield University will keep people updated through RAM-Alert text and Bluefield University social media pages.

