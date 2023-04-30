Experts give tips on how to prepare for a flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have seen quite a bit of rain these past few days, so here are some flooding prevention tips.

Experts recommend you keep a going away kit for emergencies including flooding.

You may want to have things like rubber boots, dry clothes, a first aid kit, and a weather radio.

Create an emergency action plan on how to get out safely for your family and pets.

Know what the flooding risk is regarding where your home is located.

“When you’re looking at it in terms of keeping the water out of your home one of the number one things is making sure your gutters are clear and free flowing all the way through and through the downspouts,” Construction Instructor Rob Leonard. “And then once it exits the downspouts, you want to make sure it has positive drainage away from the home.”

Make sure to blow all the leaves away from your home and pick them up. Inspect your roof regularly. Check the stormwater drain in your neighborhood.

If you’re worried about your home possibly flooding check your homeowner’s insurance policy to see if flooding are covered.

Experts say flooding can happen quickly at any time. So, it’s important to always be prepared.

