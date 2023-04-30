“It’s just a chance to be ourselves” Roanoke’s 31st Annual Pride Festival takes place at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s 31st Annual Pride Festival took place on Sunday, April 30th.

The colors of the rainbow filled Elmwood Park on Sunday – for the first time since the pandemic.

“We just wanted to make sure we kept the community safe,” explained Roanoke Pride Liaison Brandelin McLaughlin. “This year we were able to get back to it. Do it the way we do it which is go big or go home. We just wanted to serve the community in the best way possible.”

The pride festival had more than 90 vendors, first responders, local churches, and entertainment. This year’s theme was hashtag human.

“It’s about celebrating yourself, celebrating PRIDE, celebrating your community,” added Organizer and Drag Performer Enya Salad. “It’s about being together as one.”

Providing what many attendees described as a safe place.

“It’s just a chance to be ourselves and not have to worry about judgmental things or people saying things,” said Roanoke Native Paris Patton. “So, we can feel comfortable being with each other and being ourselves.”

City officials were present including Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin. All three openly gay men made history by being elected to the council last year.

“21 years ago when I moved to Roanoke. The idea of having openly gay people, openly LGBTQ+ people on city council was kind of a dream,” said Cobb. “So, it’s pretty cool to be part of a dream come true.”

Organizers were happy with the crowd turnout and are looking forward to hosting more festivals.

“It doesn’t matter what label you have. We don’t have to label anybody. We accept everybody,” said McLaughlin. “So, it is a huge welcoming for us to see the support of the community. We’re so excited. We’re grateful everybody was so receptive, and we’ll continue to do this.”

