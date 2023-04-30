Birthdays
One in custody after Bedford County incident

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with an incident in Bedford County, according to the sheriff’s office there.

Late Saturday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reported it was involved in an “operation” in the 1200 block of Nicopolis Drive, saying the situation was contained to one residence and there was no known threat to the public.

No specifics about the suspect or the incident have yet been released.

