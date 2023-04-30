Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is on life support after being hit with a vehicle in Roanoke Friday night, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say it happened just before midnight in the 2100 block of Bennington Street SE.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances, saying alcohol was not a factor and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident on West Church Street in...
Victim, suspect identified following overnight shooting in Martinsville
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home
David Persinger mugshot
Man arrested, accused of setting up inappropriate time with child
Shirley Powers has been reported missing by Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke senior found safe
Katy Llywellyn Burn Survivor.jpg
NRV burn survivor shares message of self-love, acceptance

Latest News

Roanoke Fake Sinkhole
Roanoke Fake Sinkhole
A hole in Huntridge Road in Roanoke County has been filled
Traffic moving again near Roanoke County school after hole in road is filled
Traffic on Huntridge Road in Roanoke County is blocked because of a hole in the road
Huntridge Road Hole in Roanoke County
(Source: MGN)
Large pothole on I-77 repaired