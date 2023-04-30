Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is on life support after being hit with a vehicle in Roanoke Friday night, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say it happened just before midnight in the 2100 block of Bennington Street SE.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances, saying alcohol was not a factor and no charges have been filed.

