Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

