Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

60 Pittsylvania County households to be connected to public water supply

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is underway to connect some Pittsylvania County residents to the public water supply.

Residents of Horseshoe Road have relied on wells with low yields and poor water quality for decades.

Contractors began installing new water infrastructure in January to reach around 60 homes.

ARPA funded the $2 million construction portion. Homeowners had to pay a $2,500 connection fee which could be paid monthly through financing with the county.

“With this new water line, you have a much better supply to where you don’t have to worry about the volume,” said Chris Adcock, Director of Pittsylvania County Public Works. “You don’t have to worry about the quality and the quantity.”

They expect construction to be complete by September.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Colder temperatures along with gusty winds will linger across the region over the next several...
Feeling more like March than May as cool, windy pattern lingers
Person being treated after Bedford County barricade
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Research at VT
Virginia Tech research aims to reduce toxic language from artificial intelligence
Pittsylvania County Water Line Project
Pittsylvania County Water Line Project
VT Toxic AI Language Research
VT Toxic AI Language Research
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach