60 Pittsylvania County households to be connected to public water supply

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is underway to connect some Pittsylvania County residents to the public water supply.

Residents of Horseshoe Road have relied on wells with low yields and poor water quality for decades.

Contractors began installing new water infrastructure in January to reach around 60 homes.

ARPA funded the $2 million construction portion. Homeowners had to pay a $2,500 connection fee which could be paid monthly through financing with the county.

“With this new water line, you have a much better supply to where you don’t have to worry about the volume,” said Chris Adcock, Director of Pittsylvania County Public Works. “You don’t have to worry about the quality and the quantity.”

They expect construction to be complete by September.

