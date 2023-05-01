“Armed and dangerous” suspect in armed robbery sought by Amherst County detectives

Birthdays
John Fitzgerald Burney mugshot
(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday, saying he is considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been obtained for John Fitzgerald Burney, 57 of Lynchburg, for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Burney is Black, 5′11 and 204 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to detectives.

About 8:20 a.m. May 1, 2023, Burney walked into the Smoke Shop at 4909 S Amherst Highway in Madison Heights, pulled a gun, and stole cigarettes and money before leaving on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick at 434-946-9373 Opt. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter the tip number online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

