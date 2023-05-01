Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to chow down because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo returns this weekend.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and inclement weather.

It will feature close to two dozen food trucks from across the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

Plus, a lineup of live entertainment and vendors will fill the streets of Christiansburg.

It will feature a variety of food trucks serving up everything from traditional barbecue to international cuisine.

Event organizers say they’re excited to see the community come together again for this event.

“At the end the reward is going to be seeing everybody enjoying the day their smiling faces enjoying the music, enjoying the food trucks. And again food trucks are small businesses right, so we are supporting that also, you know. Some of them are start-ups with dreams of becoming a brick and mortar and maybe someday they’ll come here and start up a restaurant,” said Chris Chittenden one of the event organizers.

Local businesses will also have tons of activities for kids of all ages.

Adults can also stop by different craft beer and wine vendors too!

The Food Truck Rodeo will be held Saturday, May 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in downtown Christiansburg.

You can find everything you need to know can be found on the event’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.