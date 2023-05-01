Comic Book Day to be celebrated in Roanoke
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comic Book Day is being celebrated Saturday, May 6 at Big Lick Comics in Roanoke.
JD Sutphin, co-owner of Big Lick Comics, visited 7@four to talk about it.
He says it’s the biggest annual comic book event featuring thousands of free comics, sales, guest appearances, cosplay contest and more/
Click facebook.com/biglickcomics for more information.
