Comic Book Day to be celebrated in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comic Book Day is being celebrated Saturday, May 6 at Big Lick Comics in Roanoke.

JD Sutphin, co-owner of Big Lick Comics, visited 7@four to talk about it.

He says it’s the biggest annual comic book event featuring thousands of free comics, sales, guest appearances, cosplay contest and more/

Click facebook.com/biglickcomics for more information.

