Community works to Make Danville Shine through the month of May

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community is working to clean up the city all month long.

May is Make Danville Shine month. The cleanup campaign started 11 years ago.

The goal is to encourage residents and business owners to focus on the beautification of their properties.

As an incentive, Public Works is waiving fees for the disposal of large appliances, tires, and oversized piles of yard waste and debris. By appointment, they will come pick up items for free.

“We want to get people involved in making things better around the city,” said Chasta White, Housing and Redevelopment Specialist for Community Development. “We already know the city is growing so much and has been growing over the past couple of years. So, we want to give people an initiative to take part and take pride in the growth and development in the cleaning up of their neighborhoods.”

The Make Danville Shine team will also go to local schools to teach kids about gardening and how to grow their own food.

“Last year, we went to Johnson Elementary. We picked up trash with some of the fourth graders throughout the playground area. We’ve always tried to do different activities with the kids to encourage them to learn more about the city while doing something to make the city better,” added White.

They are hosting a Make Danville Shine event at the Community Market on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be giving away cleaning supplies, t-shirts, and local home improvement resources.

“We want people to know that there are local people here that can help. It doesn’t always have to be someone from outside the community. We want people to shop local and stay local. And we want to make our city better. With big businesses like Caesars coming, we want them to see that we take pride in our city. And we want to make Danville shine,” explained White.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.