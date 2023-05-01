Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Early voting for 2023 primary to begin May 5

Of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least...
Of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least one office in June.(KEYC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting for the June 20 primary election gets underway on Friday, May 5.

The Department of Elections says that of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least one office.

“To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID, and cast a ballot,” the Department of Elections said in a news release.

Some areas may offer in-person voting at satellite locations.

Be sure to contact your general registrar’s office regarding voting hours and additional voting locations.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Requested absentee ballots will be mailed starting May 5. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online or by contacting your general registrar’s office.

“Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot,” the Department of Elections said.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your registrar’s office or polling location on the primary day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 20.

For any questions about absentee and early in-person voting, call your general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic
A Wind Advisory is in effect for a few counties.
Gusty winds, unseasonably cool temperatures continue
Person being treated after Bedford County barricade
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston, S.C....
Tim Scott sets May 22 announcement for 2024 presidential bid
Veterans’ group expresses relief but remains on guard over Salem VA Medical Center proposal
VA Community Vigil
VA Community Vigil
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers