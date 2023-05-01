Birthdays
Former Richmond officer convicted of possessing child porn

David E. Stone ‘has been held in continuous custody’ since January
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond police officer was convicted Monday of possessing child pornography.

The Louisa County deputy commonwealth’s attorney says David E. Stone faces up to 255 years in prison on the 50 charges when he is sentenced this summer.

Stone was arrested earlier this year after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children.

“A technology company identified Stone’s illegal online behavior on their network and forwarded the information to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Wood said in a news release on Monday. “NCMEC developed a Cyber Tip that included a cellular phone number and an email address and sent them to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA.)”

SOVA then identified the suspected account owner as Stone, who was arrested on Jan. 24.

During a search warrant, a detective found a tablet that contained 50 images of children - including infants - being sexually assaulted.

Stone had been with the Richmond Police Department since Nov. 27, 2006, according to representatives from within the force.

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office learned Stone was a member of law enforcement in a city and contacted his department and they arrested Stone when he showed up for duty that night,” Wood’s email said. “He has been held in continuous custody.”

Stone’s sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

“We are thankful to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Richmond Police Department, and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for all of their teamwork and bringing this case to a successful resolution,” said prosecutor Morgane Harper.

