Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11

FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.(Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends this month.

One of the things that means is free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11.

Some costs may shift to become out-of-pocket.

Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by both the FDA and CDC. (Source: CNN)

However, there are still ways to take advantage of the benefits of the public health emergency before it expires.

Pharmacies and other retailers have home tests, and costs may be covered upfront or reimbursed by insurance plans.

There’s also the federal website covidtests.gov that allows U.S. households to order free test kits for delivery.

The site is still up and running, with four free tests available to any household that hasn’t ordered since December.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for many home tests beyond what’s on the box, so check the FDA website before throwing them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic
A Wind Advisory is in effect for a few counties.
Gusty winds, unseasonably cool temperatures continue
Person being treated after Bedford County barricade
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Latinas Dream Big
Latinas Network hosting Latinas Dream Big Event this weekend
De'arreis Smith and grandmother Jackie Gordon
Grandmother of teen killed in prom afterparty shooting speaks of loss
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
House Speaker McCarthy addresses Israel’s Knesset