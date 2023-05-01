Birthdays
Grown Here at Home: LEAP’s West End Farmers Market in Roanoke re-opening in new location

The farmers market is moving to a new location right beside LEAP’s Food Hub.
By Neesey Payne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for LEAP’s West End Farmers Market in Roanoke goes back to 2010. A group of people got together and worked to set up a mid-week farmers market.

“We went from what I call a tiny but mighty farmers market with a handful of dedicated vendors that have been with us,” said Connie Kenny, LEAP’s food access manager.

“We’re now moving a block and a half down the road. We have 10 amazing vendors. You’ll have everything from bread, to plants, to herbs and spices, amazing fruits and vegetables, meats, all the things,” Connie explained. She understands the struggles of living in a neighborhood like the West End.

“When I was a kid, I knew what it was like to have to walk to the grocery store. We lived in a very food insecure area. Even the closest convenience store was a pretty big hike,” she said. “There’s no grocery stores. There’s not even a fast food restaurant in this area, it really is a very food insecure neighborhood. We’re able to bring them quality, affordable, accessible food, and that is something that everyone has a right to. If you happen to be on SNAP, EBT, Medicaid, or WIC, every dollar you spend, we will match you a dollar in fresh fruits and vegetables. We’re making it affordable and accessible for everybody to come and shop at our market,” Connie explained.

The re-opening of the West End Farmers Market at its new location at 1027 Patterson Avenue in Roanoke, is Tuesday, May 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.; and the market isn’t just for people who live in the neighborhood.

Connie said, “We want everybody. The more diverse the group is, the more beautiful it is, because at the end of the day amazing food does unite us all.”

The famers market is open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. There’s parking on the street.

