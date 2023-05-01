Birthdays
Latinas Network hosting Latinas Dream Big Event this weekend

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking Ahead to Saturday, May 6th, you can attend Latinas Dream Big

The Latinas Network is hosting the family-friendly event - in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Organizers say it is not only for Latinas but for everyone who supports the community. The non-profit is hosting the event hoping to connect the community.

The free event will include free food, games, and guided meditation in English and Spanish

“Latinas Dream Big I want to get everyone out of what they’re used to or what they think they can expect from themselves. And really bring them to dream bigger, to think bigger to accomplish more goals,” said Latinas Network Co-founder and Fundraising Committee Chair Shannon Dominguez.

The event will take place Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at Thrasher Park.

