Locked Guns Save Kids Day in Roanoke will honor late 8-year-old

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council issued a proclamation honoring Camden Brown, an 8-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound in 2021. His mother told WDBJ7 she’s made it her mission to make sure guns are properly stored and stop other families from experiencing the same pain.

“Whereas Roanoke City Public School Student Camden Brown is forever eight because of a gun in the neighbors’ house,” said Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

8-year-old Camden Brown known as “stink” to his friends and family will forever be missed. Da’Naisha Jackson says her baby was at a friend’s house when he died from an accidental shooting.

“I think if the gun was locked properly none of this would’ve of happen,” said Jackson. If it was in the right place where it was supposed to be. None of this would of happened at all.”

Since that day, Jackson has advocated for gun safety.

“He deserved to live. His life did not deserve to be taken as early as it was,” added Jackson. “But from here forward I just push to make sure kids are safe from guns.”

With that goal in mind, she worked with leaders to declare Camden’s birthday May 6th as Locked Guns Save Kids Day.

“That you as the gun owner out there need to take it and make it your responsibility that you are 100 percent certain that no kid can access your gun and that you never ever put in on the child to not touch,” explained Locked Guns Save Kids Volunteer Catherine Koebel.

City leaders presented the proclamation during Monday’s city council meeting.

“Lock those guns up because it’s so tragic that things like this does not have to happen,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Roanoke City Public Schools will be sending a robo-text to all parents.

“The ability to get the word out to every single parent hey these are the benefits of gun locks and gun locks are accessible in the front office of your kid’s public school is just an amazing effort on the part of Roanoke city public schools,” added Koebel.

Jackson says that fighting for a city without violence is her way of honoring her son’s legacy.

“Every day or every other day there’s another shooting,” explained Jackson. “Not even if it’s just kids but adults as well like I think everybody deserves for their life to be safe.”

