Lynchburg City Schools announces Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced its Teacher of the Year Monday.

Albert Carter, a cultural arts teacher at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, was named the 2023 LCS Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Carter embodies the spirit that we hope to see in all teachers. He gives his all to provide a safe, fun, and unique middle school experience for all students,” Dunbar Middle principal Dr. Dani Rule said. “He plans for student experiences beyond the classroom and even beyond the borders of Virginia. I’m so proud to have gotten to know him for four of the 32 years he’s had here.”

Carter has been teaching since 1991.

“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work in arts education for LCS the past 32 years,” Carter said. “I feel incredibly honored to have been chosen as this year’s Teacher of the Year.”

