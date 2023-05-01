Lynchburg PD looking for armed restaurant robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed an employee at the Subway restaurant on Timberlake Road Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m. April 30, 2023, officers were called to 7803 Timberlake Road. Police were told the robber pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash from the register. The robber then ran off toward Timberlake Road with cash.

Based on surveillance video, police say the robber is a dark-skinned Black male wearing a black balaclava, black scarf, a big black or dark blue heavy jacket, black gloves, and dark pants. He is 5′9″ to 5′11″ with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

