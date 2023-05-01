Lynchburg Police investigates shots fired at business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say the call came in just after 3:15pm in the area of 12th and Pierce Streets.

When officers arrived they found multiple cartridge casings and a business, Lucky Strike, was hit by gunfire.

During the investigation, police reviewed security camera footage and saw the video showed an unknown man wearing a blue winter jacket, dark-colored pants, and white shoes, firing a handgun at a white pickup truck that sped away on 12th Street.

No injuries were reported.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

