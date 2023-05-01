Birthdays
Man found dead, another injured at Woodside Village Apartment; Danville Police investigates

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight at Woodside Village Apartments.

Police officials say just after midnight on May 1, officers responded to the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road and found one adult male dead, and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation according to police.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use their Crime Tips App CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

