Melanoma Day brings awareness to skin cancer

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Academy of Dermatology Association says skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. They say about 9,500 people are diagnosed each day.

Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer. While The Skin Cancer Foundation says it is less common, melanoma is more dangerous because it can spread to other organs.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and the first Monday is Melanoma Day.

A Nurse Practitioner with LewisGale Physicians joined the Here @ Home team to talk about keeping our skin healthy.

When doing skin checks, it’s important to keep the ABCDEs in mind when looking at moles:

  • A - asymmetry
    • One half of the mole is unlike the other
  • B - border
    • The mole has an irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined border
  • C - color
    • The spot has varying colors from one area to the next
  • D - diameter
    • Melanomas are typically larger than 6 milimeters
  • E - evolving
    • The spot looks different from the rest, or is changing in size, shape, and color.

