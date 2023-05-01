New tele-mental health service available for military members and veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance of Mental Illness says it’s a time to fight stigma, provide support, and educate others about mental health.

For military service members and veterans, it can be difficult to access services. That’s where Sensible Care comes in. It was founded by Paul Kim, a U.S. Army veteran.

Sensible Care accepts TriCare, which is the insurance many military members and veterans have. Dependents on TriCare can also receive services.

Kim says people can access care quickly.

“And that’s why we opened up in Virginia is, is there’s no waitlist, you can generally see a therapist in a couple of days. And it’s all covered by TRICARE. It’s all in-network, you don’t have to worry about is it going to be covered or not. So that’s really what motivated me to, to continue to serve the military population and their mental health,” he said.

Those eligible can create an account and see a therapist the same week.

The Sensible Care website says any prescriptions can be sent to the on-post pharmacy, or they can be delivered.

“Making sure that folks understand, like, you don’t have to feel like rock rock bottom for mental health services to be helpful and accessible and an important part of light,” Jaclyn Waite, a lead therapist, said.

