NRV bird clubs hosting walking tours

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three New River Valley-based bird groups are teaming up to show off the sport this weekend.

The Virginia Tech, NRV and the Blacksburg High School Bird Clubs have organized “The Big Day” bird walks for May 6.

The walks will be led by club members and will point out different species of birds.

The goal is to introduce more people to birding.

“Not only are they fascinating, but they bring people together. There are very few things in In the climate today that bring people together; there are so many things that divide us. But everybody can get around these these tiny little fascinating creatures,” President of the BHS Birding Club Xavier Gitre said.

All the proceeds will go to the Virginia Society of Ornithology.

To register click here.

