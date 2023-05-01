Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

NRV bird clubs hosting walking tours

(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three New River Valley-based bird groups are teaming up to show off the sport this weekend.

The Virginia Tech, NRV and the Blacksburg High School Bird Clubs have organized “The Big Day” bird walks for May 6.

The walks will be led by club members and will point out different species of birds.

The goal is to introduce more people to birding.

“Not only are they fascinating, but they bring people together. There are very few things in In the climate today that bring people together; there are so many things that divide us. But everybody can get around these these tiny little fascinating creatures,” President of the BHS Birding Club Xavier Gitre said.

All the proceeds will go to the Virginia Society of Ornithology.

To register click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian on life support after being hit in SE Roanoke traffic
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Colder temperatures along with gusty winds will linger across the region over the next several...
Feeling more like March than May as cool, windy pattern lingers
Person being treated after Bedford County barricade
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

Generic police lights
Lynchburg PD looking for restaurant armed robber
Here @ Home: AAA Summer Vacation
Here @ Home: AAA Summer Vacation
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan
Mental Health Resource
New tele-mental health service available for military members and veterans