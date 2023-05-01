Police activity initiates secure-in-place at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University has a secure-in-place status set up at Washington Hall because of police activity there.

The public is asked to avoid the area and follow authorities’ instructions.

Radford Police are asking people to avoid the area of Tyler Avenue from Downey Street to Fairfax Street.

There is no word so far regarding specifics of the police activity, but the university says no shots have been fired.

