Senior Alert issued for man missing from Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a missing man.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Bashir Nasiri, 66. He is white, 5′ 3″ and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, according to police. He was last reported seen April 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. on Coppermine Road in Herndon. He may have been wearing a gray coat with hood, dark gray sweatpants and brown leather slides. Police say he may be driving a white 2005 Mitsubishi Galant with Virginia license plates UDF5699.

Police say Nasiri suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax County Police dispatch at 703-691-2131.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/aMP6l8sLeZ — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) May 1, 2023

