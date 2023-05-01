Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

State budget agreement could still be months away

Virginia State Capitol
(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council received an update on the state budget Monday, and members were told they might not see an agreement before the new budget year begins in July.

Lawmakers left Richmond at the end of February without completing work on amendments to the two-year spending plan.

House and Senate negotiators have been at odds ever since.

Monday morning, a lobbyist who represents Roanoke in Richmond said there is little hope for an agreement any time soon.

Kathy Burcher is with Advantus Strategies.

“The budget implication will be something that we just have to track, and we will keep you updated as we hear anything,” she said, “but right now it looks like July at best and we’re even hearing the fall.”

Burcher said the major sticking point is the continuing divide over tax policy.

A delay on the state level could affect funding for teacher pay raises and other local priorities.

