State of emergency declared after tornado rips through Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach is under a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through a residential area. Officials say the storm has impacted at least 50 homes after it touched down around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The storm was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Crews are still assessing the damage to determine how strong the tornado was to give it a rating.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people.

The storm canceled the remainder of the Something in the Water Festival and caused damage to the military installation at Fort Story.

The city has opened the Great Neck Recreation Center on Shorehaven Drive for residents that have been impacted by the storm.

Residents can expect to see several crews in the area to clean up debris from the storm. Virginia Beach schools will also be closed Monday.

