Triple-A offers advice for summer vacationers

A checklist when going abroad and planning a big trip
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For any destination and any length of trip, having everyone, especially your kids, involved in selecting what to do is a great way to get them even more excited about the trip and engaged in the adventures.

Getting the family involved in the planning creates a more fun, rewarding, and memorable vacation for everyone.

Austin Needels, a AAA Travel Advisor, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss the popular travel destinations for families this year and offers a great checklist of things to think about before booking a vacation abroad.

