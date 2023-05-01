Birthdays
Businesses involved in competition for cause

The knitting community is coming together once again to show support to healthcare workers
Flowers for Healthcare
Flowers for Healthcare(Flowers for Healthcare)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A little friendly competition between The Knittin’ Coop in Salem and House Mountain Yarn Co. in Lexington, Virginia continues in its third year.

The two businesses are collecting knitted and crochet flowers for a good cause. They are looking for your vote and your skills to help local healthcare workers,

Through the end of May, the shop that collects the MOST flowers WINS.. and YOU WIN!

Here @ Home welcomes the two business owners to share how the competition works, and shares with us how you can needle your own flower to help out!

There are patterns available at each shop. There are free patterns and paid-for patterns available, as well.

You only need to make the flower heads. Knit, crochet or needle felt your flowers!

Help them say thank you to our hardworking healthcare workers.

