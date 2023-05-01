Birthdays
Virginia-rooted Old Dominion set to play in Roanoke

Old Dominion
Old Dominion(Cheyenne Frontier Days)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country band Old Dominion, four of whose members grew up in the Roanoke area, is set for a concert at Roanoke’s Berglund Center October 5.

The reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year has announced a new leg to its U.S. No Bad Vibes tour, with 30-plus additional arenas nationwide.

The group debuted in 2015 and has four albums to its credit, though its members have written numerous songs for other artists, as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at Tour.weareolddominion.com.

