57 students graduate from Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program in Danville

By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 57 students from all over the country are celebrating their graduation from the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

ATDM trains skilled workers in trades such as CNC machining and welding for employment in the defense industry in just four months.

This year’s cohort included students from 10 different states.

“It was an opportunity working with the Navy as we looked to try to find a place to do a national level training center where I could bring people folks from anywhere in the country, train them for four months, and send them back anywhere else in the country,” said Rear Admiral Scott Pappano, Program Executive Officer for Strategic Submarines. “It was natural for us to come here because of the amount of work and time that was invested by the local community here to make this a manufacturing center of excellence.”

This was the 5th cohort to graduate since the program began in 2021 totaling more than 100 graduates.

Their goal is to produce 800 to 1,000 graduates per year to help strengthen the U.S. Industrial base.

“We need to rebuild our manufacturing base to make sure we remain competitive on the international stage. This is a way to go do that by feeding the defense industrial base, the submarine industrial base, and manufacturing writ large,” added Pappano.

One graduate struggled in finding a passion after being in the army for 10 years. ATDM allowed him to find a career where he could combine his welding skills with his military experience.

“The staff here worked with us from day one,” said Danial Monzon, ATDM Graduate. “They helped with everything from interview practice to resume help. I got flown out to BWXT for an interview and along the whole step of the way they were checking in on me and showed full support. It’s been a great experience. I definitely feel ready.”

Construction is about to begin on their new ATDM Regional Training Center and will be complete in 2025.

Applications for the program can be submitted online.

