Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

AGING IN PLACE: Construction and remodeling tips to help your home be as safe as possible as you get older

May is Older Americans Month
Chris Moore with Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc. offers guidance for families
Chris Moore with Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc. offers guidance for families(Chris Moore)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s adding ramps or railings, there are modifications that can make homes safer for older residents.

Chris Moore is the founder of Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc. and is the first Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) contractor for the Roanoke Valley.

“I believe that everyone should be able to live in and enjoy their homes for as long as possible, which is why I focus on Universal Design and Aging-in-Place remodeling jobs,” says Moore.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
Radford University issues statement after secure-in-place incident
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Homicide Investigation
Man found dead, two injured after shooting at Danville apartment; HEART Walk scheduled

Latest News

Police presence in Lynchburg.
Police investigating shooting in Lynchburg
A few more rain showers head our way this weekend.
Our cool, windy pattern lingers
Blustery conditions continue today with highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday May 2, Morning FastCast
Roanoke's Dominiks Marcinkevics celebrates an overtime game-winner after Monday's 5-4 playoff...
Marcinkevics nets OT winner to send Rail Yard Dawgs to brink of title