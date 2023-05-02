Covington, Va. (WDBJ) - The Annual Alleghany Highlands Youth Day Rodeo (formally the bike Rodeo), was established in 1997, through the efforts of Covington City Parks and Rec Coordinator Alan Dressler, and former Covington City Police Sergeant Daryl Hicks. The event was held for many years at the Main Street Park in Covington, however, the event became so successful, that it had to be moved to the Jackson River Sports Complex.

Here @ Home welcomes event coordinator Chris Fisher from the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office tells us more about the event and what families can expect.

The fun-filled day is set this year for May 6th at 10am at the Jackson River Sports Complex

There is NO COST and is for the ages 4-14 years old. Family members of the participants are allowed to be involved with the many activities that are there throughout the day. Everyone eats for free. Participants do not have to have a bicycle to participate.

