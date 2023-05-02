Buchanan’s Garden Festival is this weekend
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Garden Festival is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. There will be 50 vendor spaces featuring plants, handmade crafts, antiques and art, a Quick Draw Plein Air Paint Competition, wine tasting featuring Virginia Mountain Vineyards and more.
Community Development Planner Harry Gleason shared information with 7@four.
Click townofbuchanan.com for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.