Buchanan’s Garden Festival is this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Garden Festival is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. There will be 50 vendor spaces featuring plants, handmade crafts, antiques and art, a Quick Draw Plein Air Paint Competition, wine tasting featuring Virginia Mountain Vineyards and more.

Community Development Planner Harry Gleason shared information with 7@four.

Click townofbuchanan.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.