Comedian Kreischer set to perform in Roanoke
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Roanoke Sunday, December 3 to take over the Berglund Center Coliseum for his Tops Off World Tour.
Kreischer, who has found success with standup comedy, TV, podcasts, a memoir and album, also stars in an upcoming feature film called “The Machine” with Mark Hamill. He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.
