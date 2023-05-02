Comedian Kreischer set to perform in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Roanoke Sunday, December 3 to take over the Berglund Center Coliseum for his Tops Off World Tour.

Kreischer, who has found success with standup comedy, TV, podcasts, a memoir and album, also stars in an upcoming feature film called “The Machine” with Mark Hamill. He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at henritzedentaltickets.com , by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

