Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Comedian Kreischer set to perform in Roanoke

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck in the snow in Bismarck, on his way to Fargo for a show. The group later celebrated with some beers, and the comedian documented the hijinks on TikTok.(TikTok)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Roanoke Sunday, December 3 to take over the Berglund Center Coliseum for his Tops Off World Tour.

Kreischer, who has found success with standup comedy, TV, podcasts, a memoir and album, also stars in an upcoming feature film called “The Machine” with Mark Hamill. He was Pollstar’s #1 2020 standup touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, earning Pollstar’s Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG –TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
Radford University issues statement after secure-in-place incident
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
John Fitzgerald Burney mugshot
“Armed and dangerous” suspect in armed robbery sought by Amherst County detectives

Latest News

A teacher at Boushall Middle School in Richmond was placed on leave after a confrontation with...
Virginia teacher on leave after ‘English-only’ comment toward student
A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor...
US job openings dip to 9.6 million, lowest since 2021
Contractor Chris Moore shares some tips on ways to remodel your older loved one's living space
AGING IN PLACE: Making Home Remodeling Changes for Older Loved Ones
Marcinkevics Nets OT Winner To Send Rail Yard Dawgs To Brink Of Title
Marcinkevics Nets OT Winner To Send Rail Yard Dawgs To Brink Of Title